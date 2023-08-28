Motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash

OSHP said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Delaware County on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. on South Old State and Cheshire roads in Berlin Township.

OSHP said 47-year-old Bennie Fornash, of Lewis Center, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide eastbound on Cheshire Road. He failed to maintain control of his motorcycle when he approached a curve.

Fornash drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a curb. The motorcycle overturned on its right side and slid off the left side of the road before hitting another curb in the roundabout.

Fornash was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.