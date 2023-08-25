x
Box truck rams into police cruiser in south Columbus

The incident happened in the area of Hanford and Ann streets, just east of Merion Village, around 1:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A box truck rammed into a Columbus police cruiser on the city's south side on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Hanford and Ann streets, just east of Merion Village, around 1:30 p.m.

A suspect in the box truck attempted run away after ramming the police cruiser, but they were caught by officers. It's unclear if there were any other suspects involved.

Police had a portion of Ann Street blocked off between Frebis Avenue and Hanford Street. Two cars on that roadway were heavily damaged, but it's unclear how they were involved.

Three people were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment, one of whom was a suspect. Police described the conditions of the suspect and two other people as stable.

No officers were injured in the incident.

