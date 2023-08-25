COTA bus crashes through auto repair shop in Blendon Township

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Westerville Road near Dempsey Road.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A COTA bus crashed into an auto repair shop in Blendon Township on Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Westerville Road near Dempsey Road.

The driver of the bus was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition was described as stable by the Westerville Fire Department. Two people, a passenger on the bus and one person inside the auto shop, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Photos show that most of the bus was lodged into the auto shop.

According to a COTA spokesperson, the driver was cut off in traffic and tried avoiding a collision before crashing into the shop.

A structural engineer is on their way to check if the building is still safe.