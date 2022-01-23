Man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Licking County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tony Riffle Jr. did not yield a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F150.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Licking County Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., 33-year-old Tony Riffle Jr., from Milton, West Virginia, was driving a 2014 Subaru northwest on State Route 657 in Burlington Township.

Meanwhile, a man driving a 1996 Ford F150 was heading northeast on US 62.

According to OSHP, Riffle did not yield at a stop sign while crossing US 62 and was struck by the Ford F150.

Riffle was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the F150 was not injured.

Authorities said a juvenile who was a passenger in the Subaru was treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Riffle was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP. The crash remains under investigation.