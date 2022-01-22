1 dead after crash involving semi on I-70 East near Madison County

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital for treatment and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday morning on Interstate 70 East in western Franklin County near the Madison County line.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, around 6:25 a.m., a 2020 Freightliner Semi was headed east on I-70 west of Jones Road in Brown Township. when it crashed into a 2004 Nissan truck that was stalled on the road.

At some point, the driver of the Nissan got out of the vehicle and was not able to move the Nissan.

The semi then hit the Nissan, causing it to hit the driver who was outside of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:40 a.m.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening. A passenger who was inside the Nissan got out before the crash and was not hurt.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 are back open after they were closed for several hours.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.