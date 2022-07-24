2 dead, 1 critically injured after stolen vehicle crashes into brick building in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

Police said the vehicle was reportedly going at a high rate of speed, hit the building and flipped.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead and one person was critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a brick building in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair and East 5th avenues when the vehicle was reportedly going at a high rate of speed, hit the building and flipped.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and later died, police said.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One of them died at the hospital and and the other is listed in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle involved was a stolen Hyundai.

No other information was immediately available.