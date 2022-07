The crash happened on US-33 eastbound at the Franklin County/Fairfield County line, just after 9:30 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a crash in Franklin County Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles.

US-33 eastbound was closed in the area of milepost 30. The scene cleared and the roadway reopened just after 2:15 a.m.