1 dead after reported Pickaway County home break-in, shooting

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A man is dead after a reported break-in led to a shooting at a Pickaway County home late Sunday night.

The shooting happened at a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road just before 11:40 p.m., according to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey.

A 911 call came into the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office saying a man had broken into the house and had been shot by the resident.

When deputies arrived, a man was found dead inside the home, Sherriff Hafey said.