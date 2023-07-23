1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Columbus fire engine on I-270

The three-vehicle crash occurred on I-270 northbound near Hamilton Road around 9:55 p.m.

GAHANNA, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday night in a crash involving a Columbus fire engine on Interstate 270.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter said one of the vehicles involved crashed into the back of a fire engine.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Geitter. The passenger was taken to Mount Carmel East and their condition was described as "stable."

Geitter said a firefighter who was attending to one of the victims at the scene was attacked by a dog that was in the other vehicle. The firefighter was also taken to Mount Carmel East and their condition was described as "stable."

All northbound lanes of I-270 were closed due to the crash.