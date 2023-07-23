x
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crashing on state Route 315 in north Columbus

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Credit: WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to state route 315 and West Henderson Road, at 11:25 a.m., following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police told 10TV the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

