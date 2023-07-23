Police: Motorcyclist dead after crashing on state Route 315 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers responded to state route 315 and West Henderson Road, at 11:25 a.m., following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
Police told 10TV the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
