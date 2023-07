The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tacoma Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in north Columbus late Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.