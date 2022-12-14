Police: 1 dead after shooting, attempted robbery at west Columbus gas station

Police said the victim was shot after refusing to give up their belongings during the robbery attempt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed during an attempted robbery outside a gas station on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

The robbery and shooting took place just before midnight at the Sunoco gas station located at 2725 West Broad Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus where they were pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday.

A detective on scene told 10TV they do not have any information on a suspect to release at this time but investigators are looking a security video.

No additional details were released by police.