Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail

The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden Allen were dropped. Johnson remains in jail on previous warrants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month.

Just before midnight on Dec. 13, an attempted robbery unfolded at the Sunoco gas station located at 2725 West Broad Street. Andrew Combs, 21, was shot and died an hour later at an area hospital.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, detectives identified Johnson and Allen through surveillance video. Both were charged with murder and Johnson was arrested on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police said "new information was developed and the decision was made to dismiss the current charges against both of them.

Allen was never taken into custody, but Johnson, who was mistakenly let out of jail last month due to "human error," is still in custody on his previous warrants.

Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter last month for the overdose death of his 1-year-old son. He was also charged with murder in the April 2021 death of 26-year-old Derek Ponder, who is accused of shooting during a fight in the Hilltop neighborhood.