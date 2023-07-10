Columbus Fire: 2 children ejected from vehicle in crash on I-670 near Downtown

Two juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and two other people were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people — two children and two adults — were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 670 near downtown Columbus.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-670 near the ramps to state Route 315.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the pickup truck, traveling westbound on the interstate, crashed into a retaining wall. The two children were ejected from the truck and both landed below on Route 315.

The children were both taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. One remains critical and the other has since been upgraded to "serious but stable," according to Geitter.

The age of the two children was not released but Geitter said they both are younger than teens.

The two adults injured in the crash were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Both of their conditions are described as "stable."

Details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of I-670 are currently shut down as police and medics are on the scene of the crash.