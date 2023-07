The incident happened at the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Winslow Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Alum Creek and Winslow drives.

Police say one person, who was struck by a vehicle, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers told 10TV that the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.