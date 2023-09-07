1 killed in two-vehicle crash on I-270 in east Columbus

One person is dead following a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 in east Columbus early Sunday morning.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received a call shortly before 3 a.m. about a crash on I-270 northbound near East Broad Street.
Police told 10TV that the crash involved two vehicles.
One person was pronounced dead. Police said no other injuries occurred.
I-270 North was closed from East Broad Street to North Hamilton Road for several hours following the crash.
