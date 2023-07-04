Police: 3 killed, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police said a crash involving three vehicles happened in the 3300 block of Refugee Road just after 8 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were killed and six other people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened across from the Dollar General located at 3349 Refugee Road just after 8 p.m.

A Columbus police sergeant told 10TV on the scene that three adults died as a result of the crash. Six other people were injured and their conditions were described as stable. Police dispatchers said two of the victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Details surrounding what caused the crash were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.