COTA bus struck by gunfire in South Linden; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A COTA bus was struck by gunfire in South Linden on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the bus was struck in the area of East 20th and Hamilton avenues around 4:45 p.m.

Police said no one was shot in the incident. The bus driver was taken to Grant Medical Center as a precaution, according to a COTA spokesperson. At least one window on the bus was struck.

The spokesperson said passengers were on the bus at the time the vehicle was struck.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were immediately available.

Officers are searching the area for possible suspects.

