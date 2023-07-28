Columbus police searching for suspect accused of punching COTA bus driver

Police said the driver called the suspect to the front for him to pay the fee. The suspect is then seen punching the driver in the face and running off the bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect accused of punching a COTA bus driver earlier this month.

Around 9:40 p.m. on July 3, police said the bus driver stopped in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Jack Gibbs Boulevard to pick up passengers. The suspect is seen on a surveillance camera getting on the bus and immediately walking to the back of the bus without paying the transit fee.

Police said the driver called the suspect to the front for him to pay the fee. The suspect is then seen punching the driver in the face and running off the bus.

Police released photos of the suspects and surveillance video of the incident on Friday.

COTA released a statement as detectives continue to search for the suspect.

“COTA operators, who are dedicated to serving our community every day, deserve our respect and appreciation – not violence. We will continue to work with local law enforcement to make sure the person responsible is apprehended and brought to justice. We ask any person with knowledge of this incident or knows the identity of the suspect to contact the Columbus Division of Police.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-1435.