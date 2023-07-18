1 dead after crash involving motorcycle and COTA vehicle in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 3rd and Cleveland avenues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday involving a motorcycle and a COTA vehicle in Columbus' Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 3rd and Cleveland avenues.

The Columbus Division of Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

A spokesperson for COTA told 10TV that no passengers were on board their vehicle and the driver was not injured.

Police have not released details on what may have led up to the crash.

Stay with 10TV for updates on this developing story.