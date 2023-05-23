COSI receives nation's highest honor for museums and libraries

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced COSI of Columbus as one of eight recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) was recognized with one of the nation's greatest honors on Tuesday.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced COSI as one of eight recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The honor is given to museums and libraries that make significant contributions to their communities, according to a release from COSI.

There were 30 national finalists nominated for the award.

“COSI is honored to be recognized as a recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “We are proud to stand alongside such remarkable museums and libraries as they are recognized for their community impact and contributions to the field. The magnitude of this recognition confirms that the work COSI has done in our community, state, across the nation, and around the world is truly making a difference in the lives of the individuals we serve.”

COSI has been in central Ohio for 59 years, giving children and adults a hands-on experience in learning.

The organization has been awarded five Emmys for its effective science communication television and video products on science literacy.

The award will be presented at a ceremony this summer in Washington, DC.