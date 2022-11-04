COSI announces new ancient Egypt exhibition coming in 2023

"Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures" will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COSI is taking visitors to ancient Egypt with its new exhibition opening next year.

"Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures" will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18, 2023, and will depict the reconstruction of the pharaoh's tomb and treasures.

Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, was an Egyptian pharaoh that ascended to the throne in 1332 BC when he was 9-years-old.

The exhibition is set to show archeological artifacts from ancient Egypt discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter. Visitors will experience the burial chambers and treasures of the king exactly how they were discovered, according to COSI's website.

Since many of the actual artifacts cannot be presented due to sensitive objects, the museum says the exhibition features many expertly crafted replicas.

View the official trailer for the exhibition below.