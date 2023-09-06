Columbus Zoo launches new electric-powered train in North America exhibit

The zoo said this new train will provide guests with a smoother and more consistent speed throughout their ride.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has revealed its new electric-powered train.

The new battery-powered train, replacing the old gas-powered train, can be found in the zoo's North America exhibit.

The zoo said this new train will provide guests with a smoother and more consistent speed throughout their ride. Replacing the gas engine means that the train emits zero emissions.

Additional benefits and features of the train include:

1 engine and 4 coaches that can accommodate up to 52 riders

Fun audio effects

Lower operating costs

Auto in-station rapid charging

Each train ride is $2 per rider.

The North America Train is open daily now through Oct. 29, with extended operating hours for Boo at the Zoo. The train then runs on weekends only until Nov. 15. Starting Nov. 16 through Wildlights, the train will again operate daily, transforming into the “12 Days of Wildlights” train ride.

