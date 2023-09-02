Columbus Zoo offering half-priced admission to Franklin County residents for 2 days this fall

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's series of community days continues this fall with select dates to thank Franklin County residents for their continued support.
On Sept. 24 and 25, the zoo is offering half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Additionally, the community days will celebrate various local community partners and their service to Franklin County while guests have the opportunity to learn more about them.
The following organizations will be stationed around Conservation Lake to provide interactive experiences for guests at the zoo:
- A Kid Again
- Action for Children
- Anthem BCBS Medicaid
- CDCFC of Franklin County Head Start
- Central Community House
- Columbus Recreation & Parks Department
- Franklin County Board of DD
- Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland
- The Buckeye Ranch
- The Ohio Children's Alliance - It Takes Heart
- YMCA Head Start
*Please note the list of participants is subject to change
Zoo guests can purchase the half-price tickets in person on the dates of the community days or online. For more information and to purchase admission for this event, please visit the zoo’s website here.