Columbus Zoo offering half-priced admission to Franklin County residents for 2 days this fall

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's series of community days continues this fall with select dates to thank Franklin County residents for their continued support.

On Sept. 24 and 25, the zoo is offering half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Additionally, the community days will celebrate various local community partners and their service to Franklin County while guests have the opportunity to learn more about them.

The following organizations will be stationed around Conservation Lake to provide interactive experiences for guests at the zoo:

A Kid Again

Action for Children

Anthem BCBS Medicaid

CDCFC of Franklin County Head Start

Central Community House

Columbus Recreation & Parks Department

Franklin County Board of DD

Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland

The Buckeye Ranch

The Ohio Children's Alliance - It Takes Heart

YMCA Head Start

*Please note the list of participants is subject to change