Columbus Zoo announces name of baby gorilla born in July

The zoo revealed the name on Tuesday, nearly two months after her surprise birth.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s newest member of the gorilla troop has a name!

The zoo revealed the name on Tuesday, nearly two months after her surprise birth. Baby Kwame was born to Sully on July 14.

Sully, who has lived at the Columbus Zoo with her mother and fellow troop members since 2019, was discovered holding baby Kwame right after her birth.

Her name was chosen by longtime donor families and advocates, Mark and Megan Kvamme and their children Gracie Jean, Magnus and Hanne Belew.

Kwame (pronounced “kwah-me”) means quiet ruler in Swahili or teacher and guide in Hausa.

The funds provided by the donor family to name the baby gorilla will go to improving the current facility needs for gorilla and bonobo habitats and to support gorilla conservation, according to the zoo.

Visitors can find Sully and Kwame in their indoor and outdoor habitat in the zoo’s Congo region.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has some exciting news to share. Sully’s female gorilla infant (born on July 13, 2023) has... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.