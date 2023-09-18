Former Columbus Zoo employees expected to be indicted following investigation into misuse of resources

The indictments come after four former zoo employees were accused of losing more than $630,000 and misusing zoo resources in 2021.

POWELL, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to reveal indictments Monday afternoon following an investigation into four now-former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium employees, a spokesperson for the zoo confirmed.

The indictments come after four former zoo employees were accused of losing more than $630,000 and misusing zoo resources in 2021. It's unclear at this time who will be charged and what the charges will be.

Former president and CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell allegedly let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got them tickets for entertainment events.

According to a report, Stalf, Bell, former VP of Marketing Pete Fingerhut and former Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane used their positions "to blatantly ignore established policies and use a system among themselves to utilize Zoo resources for their personal advantage."

Stalf and Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions in 2021. Tom Schmid filled the role formerly held by Stalf in October 2021.

The zoo’s board of directors launched an internal investigation that year, working with a law firm to find out the extent of the accusations. An investigation was also launched by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The zoo says their actions resulted in the following losses, totaling $631,651:

Stalf is responsible for $423,049.00 in losses, plus interest

Bell is responsible for $138,889.00 in losses, plus interest

Fingerhut is responsible for $56,981.00 in losses, plus interest

Murnane is responsible for $12,732.00 in losses, plus interest

Bell and Murmane agreed to pay back a total of $143,000, according to the zoo. Zoo officials confirmed in March 2022 that the Board of Directors approved a $400,000 settlement with Stalf. As of early 2022, a settlement with the final official, Fingerhut, had not yet been reached.

In a written statement provided on Monday, Mayme Norman, vice president of philanthropy, said the zoo is a better-governed and stronger institution now.