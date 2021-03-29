Columbus zoo officials resign after report of possible misuse of resources

The zoo says former executive director and Director Emeritus Jerry Borin has agreed to serve in an interim role as president and CEO.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced two of their top officials have stepped down from their positions following a report of possible improper use of resources.

The zoo's president and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions.

In a statement, the zoo says following a report earlier this month by the Columbus Dispatch, the board of directors started an internal investigation and worked with a law firm to conduct an independent inquiry.

The Columbus Dispatch reported its investigation found that Stalf and Bell let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got tickets for family for entertainment events.

