READ: Columbus Zoo releases findings of investigation into misuse of resources by former executives

The zoo says the actions of four former officials resulted in the loss of $631,651.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released the findings of the analysis into the misuse of zoo resources by four former officials.

In March, the Columbus Dispatch reported former president and CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got them tickets for entertainment events.

As a result of the report, the zoo announced the board of directors would lead an internal investigation and would work with a law firm to conduct an independent injury.

The zoo said that the actions of Stalf, Bell and two other former executives – VP of Marketing Pete Fingerhut and Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane – resulted in the loss of $631,651:

Stalf is responsible for $423,049.00 in losses, plus interest

Bell is responsible for $138,889.00 in losses, plus interest

Fingerhut is responsible for $56,981.00 in losses, plus interest

Murnane is responsible for $12,732.00 in losses, plus interest

According to the report, the four used their positions "to blatantly ignore established policies and use a system among themselves to utilize Zoo resources for their personal advantage."

Some of the items purchased for personal use included concert tickets, sporting events, golf club memberships, trips, clothing, meals, electronics, furniture, services and other miscellaneous items.

The zoo says the investigation confirmed that public levy funds, which the zoo receives to care for its animals, were not misused.