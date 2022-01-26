Columbus priest accused of sexually abusing a minor during tenure at Newark parish

The sexual abuse Mathewson is accused of took place during his tenure at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Newark in the 1990’s.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus priest is under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

The Diocese of Columbus placed 77-year-old Father Dean A. Mathewson on administrative leave Monday after being notified about the allegations.

According to the Diocese, the sexual abuse Mathewson is accused of took place during his tenure at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Newark in the 1990’s. Newark authorities are now investigating the incident, the Diocese said, adding Mathewson was placed on leave until the investigation concludes.

“If the allegation is determined to be credible, the Diocese of Columbus will execute the necessary judicial and administrative processes,” the Diocese said in a release. “A determination of credibility is never to be considered proof of guilt.”

Mathewson has served as the Diocesan Coordinator for Priest Hospital Chaplains since 2006, the Diocese said. Additionally, he has held part-time positions as Catholic Chaplain at Riverside Methodist Hospital and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Columbus.

According to the Diocese, plans are underway to set up outreach.

While on leave, Mathewson will be banned from exercising his title as a priest. That includes being prohibited from celebrating sacraments, wearing clerical attire and being house any parish.