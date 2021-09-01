Former Newark Catholic teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student

Donald Schaefer is charged with gross sexual imposition.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A former Newark Catholic teacher, Donald Schaefer, is accused of touching a male student sexually, according to Licking County Common Pleas court records and the Newark Police Department.

The incident happened at Schaefer's home between Sept. 2018 and June 2020, a detective wrote in a court filing.

The student pushed Schaefer's hand away multiple times trying to keep Schaefer from touching him, according to the court document.

The student told a detective this happened multiple times while he was in high school, court records show.

Schaefer is charged with gross sexual imposition and has a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Newark police said the detective is still investigating the case for possible other victims.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Steve Vanoy at 740-670-7928.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus provided the following statement to 10TV: