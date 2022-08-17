x
Columbus police searching for missing 91-year-old man

Credit: Columbus Division of Police
David Levenson

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 91-year-old man.

Police said David Levenson drove away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the city's northeast side around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Levenson has not returned home and police are concerned for his safety.

Levenson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Police said he is driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with an Ohio license plate HJK 1367.

Anyone with information about Levenson's whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911.

