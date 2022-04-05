x
Columbus police searching for missing 87-year-old man with dementia

Donald Wynkoop, who reportedly has dementia, was last seen leaving his east Columbus home at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for an 87-year-old man reported missing from east Columbus. 

Donald Wynkoop, who reportedly has dementia, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Haddon and Scottwood roads at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an alert issued by Columbus police. 

Wynkoop is believed to be driving a 2013 brown Buick Lacrosse with Ohio license plate BN97EW. 

Credit: Columbus Division of Police

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about Wynkoop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113. 

