Police arrest armed teen accused of stealing vehicle in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested an armed teenager accused of stealing a vehicle in a northeast Columbus neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of the car theft and found the car at the intersection of Middlehurst Drive and Marston Road.
According to police, the teen stole the vehicle from somewhere in the neighborhood before abandoning it and running into a nearby home. Police said the teen was armed at the time, so officers set up a perimeter around the home.
The teen was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.
