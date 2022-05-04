Man charged for reportedly threatening to fly plane into Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus

Court documents show James Meade II made these threats on the social media app, Discord.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of threatening to fly a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus.

James Meade II, 26, is charged with making a terroristic threat to the plant, located on Schrock Road, on social media back in December.

Court documents state Meade commented on the social media app, Discord, that he wanted to crash a plane into the plant, adding, "I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before."

Police were alerted to the threat after a woman came across the group chat posts and reported them to law enforcement and the Ohio National Guard.