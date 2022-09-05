Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state.

According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.

Wilson has black hair and hazel eyes, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall, police said.

Wilson was last seen wearing a red and white dress and red sandals, She was carrying a pink purse with graffiti art, police said.