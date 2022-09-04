x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 1 dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South.
Credit: Scott Doelling / WBNS-10TV
File Photo - Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.  

Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.

One of the callers, who police said is the suspected shooter, said someone was going through the trash and approached the caller with a stick. The caller told police that they shot the person.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:59 p.m.

Police said the suspected shooter was secured by officers.

Police did not provide further information on the shooting.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

3 teens shot in South Franklinton

Before You Leave, Check This Out