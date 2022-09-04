Police: 1 dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.

One of the callers, who police said is the suspected shooter, said someone was going through the trash and approached the caller with a stick. The caller told police that they shot the person.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:59 p.m.

Police said the suspected shooter was secured by officers.