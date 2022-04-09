Rain leads to flooding in Little Turtle neighborhood in northeast Columbus

The flooding happened Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out.

"You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said.

Doll has lived in the community for more than a decade.

“Here there are cars coming down, they can't get through on one side. We only have one way in and out of our community and we are now all stuck,” Doll said.

Some roads were filled with water, causing traffic to back up. A vehicle even got stuck.

Most of the flooding happened where the city is working on a construction project that has drawn criticism from residents.

The city project will combine the northbound and southbound lanes of Little Turtle Way into one two-way road between Blue Jacket Road and the westbound ramp at State Route 161.

Neighbors have fought for months to get the city to stop the project.

Daniel Simon said flooding wasn't this bad until construction started.

"Hopefully it gets better. There's a lot of pipes and stuff up there that it looks like they're going to do a lot of drain work. We'll see if it gets better, hopefully, because this wasn't so great,” Simon said.