Columbus police officers receiving new uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Columbus Division of police may look a little different these days. They're getting new navy uniforms.

The new uniforms will have the officer's name and badge number sewn on the right side of the uniform.

In a 2019 survey, many officers said they were interested in a new uniform.

Some officers who tried the new uniforms out said they were more comfortable, and easier to keep clean.

Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Chief Potts made them official.

“They are very supportive of patrol officers out doing their work every single day. I think when they took in the fact that there was the comfort, being able to keep clean, those factors they looked at, they were more than willing to look at and go towards the new uniform. They will still keep the traditional uniform for ceremonies, funerals, parades, things of that nature,” said Columbus Police Lieutenant Mark Denner.

Officers and sergeants will be required to wear the new uniforms.