Kroger to start offering free N95 masks for central Ohio customers

Customers can get up to three N95 masks starting as early as Jan. 27.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger grocery stores in central Ohio will start offering free non-surgical N95 masks this week.

Starting as early as Jan. 27, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up the masks, while supplies last.

Up to three masks are available to every customer, according to the store.

To find a mask, customers should look for a branded display or ask an associate for help.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Dana Zurcher, president of Kroger Columbus. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Employees are also encouraged to get masks for themselves and their families.

The Center for Disease and Control and Prevention recently encouraged more Americans to consider wearing N95 or KN95 masks.