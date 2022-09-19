Columbus police investigating after body found inside vacant Linden home

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a body was found Monday inside a vacant home in the Linden area.

Officers went to the 1300 block of East Hudson Street around 12:20 p.m. on a report of a body inside a home.

The person was officially pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the case.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office is working to determine the official cause of death.