Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers, justice

Shomari Little, 26, died after being shot in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told.

And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story.

“He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”

Tuesday, Shiro Little stood near the same place where her brother, Shomari Little, fell.

It happened Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Columbus Division of Police said it was after an altercation involving a group of people. They found Shomari had been shot. He died a short time later.

Shiro remembers her brother as a person with a big heart and called him a warrior, an overcomer and a fighter.

“That’s my only brother,” Shiro said. “My mom’s only son. He gone for no reason.”

Shomari, 26, became the city’s 95th homicide in 2022. Police have not said anything about a suspect or suspects.

“We want justice,” Shiro said. “My brother not coming back. We not gonna get him back. We want justice.”

Shiro and her family say they will continue to fight for answers.