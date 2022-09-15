Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death

Tina Dayton was pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of her son, Clifford "Jace" Stark III.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.

The judge handed down a minimum sentence of 18 years following a joint recommendation by the prosecution and defense.

Pursuant to the state’s Reagan Tokes Act, the judge gave Dayton an indefinite sentence length. She could serve up to an additional five years and six months.

On Oct. 7, 2019, first responders were called to Dayton’s home off Refugee Road for a child reported to be barely breathing with a broken arm.

Clifford "Jace" Stark III was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

A Columbus police report shows Dayton reported she believed Jace fell off while jumping on the bed. But the hospital's trauma surgeon disputed that report, according to a search warrant.

A coroner's report and autopsy later revealed he had severe internal injuries, including a lacerated liver, and had died from multiple blunt force trauma.

After his death was ruled a homicide, an arrest warrant was issued for Dayton. Authorities located her in Florida on March 30, 2020 and she was later extradited back to Ohio.

Dayton was indicted on two charges – murder and endangering children – which she pleaded not guilty to in April 2020.