Police: 2 men charged with attempted murder for fight outside Short North bar

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being punched outside of a bar in the Short North neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified two men who were accused of being involved in a fight that left another man critically injured in the Short North neighborhood last week.

Police said after sharing video footage of the fight, they were able to identify the two suspects as 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, both from Columbus. Police are now searching for the two men allegedly involved in the violent fight on Sept. 5 outside of a North High Street bar, both are being charged with attempted murder.

During a press conference on Tuesday discussing the incident, Detective Anthony Johnson said, “It was hard to watch and it was very brutal.”

The footage shows a suspect with dreadlocks dressed in a black tactical vest getting ready to fight a man in a green shirt. The other suspect dressed in red sweatpants and a white shirt then punches the man, knocking him backward on the road.

The man in the black vest then jumps on top of the man who was not moving and continues to hit him.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive, partially lying on the street and sidewalk.

He was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition and was submitted to the ICU days after the attack. He remains on life-support, according to police.