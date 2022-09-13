2 men charged in alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in Hocking County

Benjamin Lieser and Brian Vincent, both 19 years old, were transported to a regional jail after being charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Officers from Hocking County Sheriff's Office and Fairfield County Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate a scene where a 14-year-old was reportedly sexually assaulted on Sept. 7. Detectives located two suspects, Benjamin Lieser of Sugar Grove and Brian Vincent of Bremen, who were interviewed and placed under arrest.

The suspects were charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and transported to a regional jail while they awaited their arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court, according to the sheriff's office.

Lieser and Vincent had an initial arraignment on Friday, where they pleaded not guilty. Their bond was set at $75,000.