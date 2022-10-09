1 critically injured in north Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Columbus on Saturday, according to police.
Police said the the person was hit by a vehicle around 9:10 p.m. along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road.
The injured person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and the driver left the scene, police said.
A vehicle that crashed through a fence was seen at the crash location.
This is the second serious crash on East Hudson Street Saturday. A driver died after crashing into a bridge pillar near Silver Drive around 5:10 p.m.
