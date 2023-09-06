Columbus police cruiser struck in crash in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police cruiser was hit in a crash with an SUV on the city's northeast side Wednesday evening, police say.



According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at Cleveland and Oakland Park avenues in North Linden.



Police said the officer and the driver of the SUV were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what they describe as "stable" condition.



The events leading up to the crash are not available at this time.