Trooper injured, cruiser damaged after being struck by semi on I-70 in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a semitrailer struck the back of his patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

OSHP says the trooper was providing traffic control due to a vehicle fire on I-70 in West Jefferson around 2:30 a.m. when the driver of an International commercial truck reportedly failed to move over and struck the rear of the cruiser. The patrol cruiser had its emergency lights on at the time.

The trooper was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with minor injuries, according to OSHP. The driver of the truck was uninjured.