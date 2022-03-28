Columbus partners with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to stop illegal dumping

Those who recognize photos of illegal dumping suspects posted by Crime Stoppers can provide anonymous tips and could receive a reward for their help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers have announced a partnership to catch suspected illegal dumpers.

When residents see an illegal dumping site or see someone dumping construction debris or other items not acceptable in city residential trash containers, the city is asking residents to report it to the city's 311 service center.

The city is also asking, if possible, for residents to take a photo of the dumping while it's occurring or try to get the suspect's description, vehicle description or license plate number. The city will share photos of the suspected dumpers with Crime Stoppers so residents can help identify the suspects.

Those who recognize photos of illegal dumping suspects posted by Crime Stoppers can provide anonymous tips and could receive a reward for their help.

Since launching Clean Neighborhoods, Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city has committed more resources and equipment to crews for alley cleanups and added several tools to combat illegal dumping.

“By partnering with Crime Stoppers, we are adding yet another enforcement tool and sending the clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in Columbus neighborhoods," Ginther said.

Those who are caught illegally dumping in Columbus could be criminally charged or cited for civil violations.

The city said the number of charges filed and convictions for the crime have increased each year, and the partnership with Crime Stoppers is expected to lead to more dumping convictions.

The mayor's 2022 operating budget provides funding for three additional refuse trucks for alley cleanups.

“The Department of Public Service and our Refuse Collection crews appreciate the support of Mayor Ginther and City Council as we are in our neighborhoods every day to clean up trash that has been illegally dumped,” said Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher.