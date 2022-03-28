Man charged in I-71 shootout with police to be held with no bond

Jonathon Myers is charged with 27 counts ranging from attempted aggravated murder to felonious assault stemming from the March 11 incident.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The man accused of exchanging gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this month will be held without bond, a Delaware County judge ruled Monday.

Jonathon Myers is facing 27 charges stemming from the March 11 shootout, including attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

The state has pushed for Myers to be held with no bond, citing previous instances where he failed to appear in court.

Police responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place for reports of a man, later identified as Myers, firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes.

Police exchanged an unknown number of shots with Myers, who was struck and taken into custody. No officers were seriously injured in the shooting, though police said one was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

10TV's review of incident reports from the Columbus police shows that Myers has been named in police reports dating back to 2010. Alleged offenses include domestic violence, burglary and theft.