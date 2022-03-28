Police look for driver after truck slams into west Columbus Jiffy Lube

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday at the Jiffy Lube on Georgesville Road, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a driver after a truck slammed into a Jiffy Lube in west Columbus early Monday morning.

Police said nobody was hurt and there didn't appear to be any major structural damage to the building.

Investigators said they will review the surveillance video, but as of early Monday morning, they didn't have access to the camera.